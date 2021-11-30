Dell'Oro: Sharp decline in China optical transport equipment market

The Optical Transport equipment market contracted 2 percent year-over-year in the first nine months of 2021 due to lower sales in China, according to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group. Outside of China, however, the demand for optical equipment continued to increase, outpacing supply.
“We estimate that Optical Transport equipment revenue outside of China grew 6 percent year-over-year in the third quarter. However, we believe this growth rate could have been higher, closer to 10 percent, if it was not for component shortages and other supply issues plaguing the industry. So, fortunately while optical demand is hitting a rough patch in China, it seems to be accelerating in other parts of the world,” added Yu.
https://www.delloro.com/news/optical-transport-market-down-2-percent-in-first-nine-months-of-2021/