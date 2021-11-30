Dell'Oro: Sharp decline in China optical transport equipment market

The Optical Transport equipment market contracted 2 percent year-over-year in the first nine months of 2021 due to lower sales in China, according to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group. Outside of China, however, the demand for optical equipment continued to increase, outpacing supply.

“Optical equipment revenue in China took a sharp turn for the worse in 3Q 2021,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “As a result, optical revenue in China declined at a double-digit rate in the quarter, resulting in a 9 percent decline for the first nine months of 2021. At this rate, we are expecting a full year optical market contraction in the country. Something that has not occurred since 2012. Helping to offset some of this lower equipment revenue from China was the robust demand in North America, Europe, and Latin America.”

“We estimate that Optical Transport equipment revenue outside of China grew 6 percent year-over-year in the third quarter. However, we believe this growth rate could have been higher, closer to 10 percent, if it was not for component shortages and other supply issues plaguing the industry. So, fortunately while optical demand is hitting a rough patch in China, it seems to be accelerating in other parts of the world,” added Yu.

https://www.delloro.com/news/optical-transport-market-down-2-percent-in-first-nine-months-of-2021/