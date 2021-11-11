Credo pushes LP SWITCH Active Electrical Cable to 200G

Credo announced the 200G HiWire LP SWITCH Active Electrical Cable (AEC) for connecting servers to to two Top-of-Rack (TOR) switches for hitless failover. The solution architecture was jointly announced in July 2021 by Credo and Microsoft, whose SONIC Dual TOR Management Container controls the SWITCH AEC.

The HiWire LP SWITCH AEC 200 has QSFP56 (Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable) connectors with integrated Credo PCS termination. The cables support 50G, 100G, and 200G with optional speed-shifting between 56G PAM4 and 28G NRZ lanes on both the NIC and TOR ends. The new 200G AECs join Credo’s diverse HiWire family for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G systems.

Data processing and storage power can be monetized but not the power consumed for data transport. Credo’s low-power LP SWITCH AECs help minimize data transport power and enable data center architectures that eliminate redundant failover server racks.

“Power is the most important and most difficult parameter to control in hyperscale networking,” said Don Barnetson, Vice President of Product, AECs at Credo. “Thanks to Credo’s advanced purpose-built SerDes architecture, our 200G LP SWITCH AEC has doubled its speed in the last six months while staying inside the same power envelope.”

“As NIC speeds increase rapidly in the hyperscale datacenter, reliability must not be compromised,” said Lihua Yuan, Partner Development Manager at Microsoft. “Credo’s 50G and 100G HiWire LP SWITCH AECs are already proven and up-streamed in SONiC with the 200G LP SWITCH AEC creating a path for next-generation NIC speeds in 2022.”

“Emerging trends such as AI and 5G are driving exponential growth in the performance demands of the modern data center,” said David Iles, Senior Director of Ethernet Switches at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA Networking platform equips innovators as Credo with the network bandwidth and low latency required to supercharge the modern data center with breakthroughs such as the HiWire LP SWITCH AECs.”

"Reliability is more critical for telecommunication service providers than for hyperscalers," said Keyur Patel, Founder and CTO, Arrcus. “Credo’s HiWire LP SWITCH AECs provide 5x9s (99.999%) rack reliability and enable us to ensure autonomous high availability (HA) from the Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform with a sub-microsecond failover."

