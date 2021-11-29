CoreSite’s VA3 Data Center Powered by 100% Renewable Energy

CoreSite Realty confirmed that its new VA3 data center in Reston, Virginia is powered by 100% renewable energy through Dominion Energy’s 100% Renewable Energy Program.

CoreSite’s Northern Virginia data center campus, comprised of three operating data centers (VA1, VA2, and VA3) and scalable to provide over 100 megawatts of capacity at full buildout, provides direct, low-latency access to all major cloud service providers, which are natively deployed within its Reston data center campus.

“CoreSite is committed to seeking out the least carbon-intensive energy sources wherever feasible, which in turn supports its customers’ economic goals,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to support the development of local renewable energy sources in the Northern Virginia market and to take this additional step in CoreSite’s sustainability journey by achieving 100% renewable power at our VA3 data center.”

https://investors.coresite.com/news-releases/news-release-details/coresites-va3-data-center-powered-100-renewable-energy