Compal Electronics deploys Enea's 5G MicroCore for private 5G

Compal Electronics, one of the world’s largest original design manufacturers (ODMs), has deployed the Enea 5G MicroCore to manage data on its private wireless network and enhance its smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 capabilities.

Compal, which based in Taiwan, is leveraging Enea’s 5G MicroCore across a range of smart technologies including agritech, digital healthcare, robotics, and immersive gaming to utilize 5G technology. The ODM needed to securely authenticate and provision various devices, including Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) headsets over 5G radio and small cells. The fully virtualized 5G MicroCore provides secure authentication thanks to the integrated data management capabilities that include a Unified Data Manager (UDM), Authentication Server Function (AUSF) and User Data Repository (UDR).





Enea’s said its solution stores and manages data across all 5G core and edge functions for seamless 4G/5G interworking.

“Our 5G MicroCore solves another critical issue”, added Jonas Jacobsson, Senior Vice President Head of Service Provider Sales, Enea. “Our virtualized technology is cutting total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 50%, while boosting sustainability for enterprises and operators. The 5G MicroCore solution makes a tangible difference, reducing the number of servers – cutting the carbon footprint - with no trade-offs in performance.”

https://www.enea.com/products-services/5g-data-management/enea-5g-microcore