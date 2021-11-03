Colt sells 12 colocation sites to AtlasEdge Data Centres.

Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) sold twelve of its colocation sites across Europe with AtlasEdge Data Centres. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Colt DCS said it is focused on building and developing larger hyperscale data centre sites across both the Europe and APAC regions, anchored by customers within large population centres.

The twelve facilities included in this sale "were better suited for an operator such as AtlasEdge, which is exclusively focused on developing the emerging colocation market across Europe."

In line with Colt DCS’ capacity roadmap and land banking strategy the company has a number of sites due to be completed throughout the next couple of years, across Europe, India and Japan. This will see the organisation rapidly grow its portfolio with a combined total IT power capacity in excess of 450MW.

The AtlasEdge portfolio now encompasses data centers in key tier one and tier two markets across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich.

Josh Joshi, AtlasEdge Executive Chairman, commented: “We are delighted to welcome these sites into our expanding portfolio. We are tapping into an exciting and emerging market where real time data traffic is growing and compute is gravitating to the edge of the network. As this demand builds, AtlasEdge is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to our customers – from cloud providers to streaming services and enterprises. Our approach is open, carrier neutral and collaborative, and we look forward to working alongside Colt.”

https://atlasedge.com



