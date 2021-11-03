CityFibre milestone: 1 million homes passed

CityFibre reached a big milestone in its Full Fibre rollout across the UK: one million homes passed and "Ready For Service".

Residents served by the CityFibre network can now place an order with one of 30 of its consumer Internet Service Provider (ISP) partners and receive Gigabit-capable, symmetrical services in a matter of days.

The company said it is on track with its £4bn investment programme to reach up to 8 million homes by 2025 – approximately one third of the UK market. It is also in discussions with the Government to explore opportunities to support BDUK’s Project Gigabit programme to bring Full Fibre to rural communities across the country.

CityFibre currently has 26 construction companies mobilised and in build across over 60 towns and cities. It is currently the largest provider of Full Fibre lines in more than 25 locations. By the end of 2022, it plans to have builds underway across more than 150 cities, towns and villages before expanding to 285 by 2025.

https://www.cityfibre.com/news/cityfibre-passes-1-million-homes-milestone-in-its-full-fibre-rollout/