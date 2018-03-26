Chile looks to build first fiber cable to Antarctica

The government of Chile has commenced a study on the feasability of a subsea fiber cable between Puerto Williams, Chile and King George Island off the coast of Antarctica.

King George Island is a base for scientific research from several countries, including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.

The cable would have a length of approximately 1,000 kilometers.





https://www.subtel.gob.cl/desarrollo-pais-subtel-y-gobierno-regional-de-magallanes-firman-convenio-para-impulsar-el-despliegue-del-primer-cable-submarino-antartico/

