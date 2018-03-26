Chile looks to build first fiber cable to Antarctica

The government of Chile has commenced a study on the feasability of a subsea fiber cable between Puerto Williams, Chile and King George Island off the coast of Antarctica.
King George Island is a base for scientific research from several countries, including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.
The cable would have a length of approximately 1,000 kilometers.
https://www.subtel.gob.cl/desarrollo-pais-subtel-y-gobierno-regional-de-magallanes-firman-convenio-para-impulsar-el-despliegue-del-primer-cable-submarino-antartico/
Subsea cable planned for Chile-NZ-Australia route
Huawei Marine to build subsea cable in southern Chile
Chile's Comunicación y Telefonía Rural S.A. (CTR) has retained Huawei Marine to deploy the Fiber Optic Austral (FOA) subsea cable system.
FOA, which will be the southernmost submarine cable in the world, will connect three regions in southern Chile.
Huawei Marine will provide an end-to-end submarine cable solution using its 100G universal platform to provide a seamless optical network architecture between submarine and terrestrial networks. The system has a design capacity of 16 Tbps and a length of 2,800 kilometers. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.