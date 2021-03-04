Broadcom samples 100G/lane Optical PAM-4 DSP PHYs

Broadcom announced its 100G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY families with integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and laser driver, the Jesko BCM8741x and Gemera BCM8781x, optimized for 400G DR4/FR4 and 800G DR8/2xFR4 module applications, respectively.

The new, highly integrated PHYs, which are built on Broadcom’s proven 112G PAM-4 DSP platforms, can be used to power 7W 400G DR4/FR4 and sub 14W 800G DR8/2xFR4 optical modules.

Highlights

400G and 800G DSP PHYs with integrated TIA and high-swing laser driver deliver best-in-class module performance in BER and power consumption

Enables industry’s lowest power 400G and 800G pluggable optical modules

Compliant to all applicable IEEE and OIF standards, capable of supporting MR links on the chip to module interface

Powers Silicon Photonics (SiPh) as well as discrete EML/PD based modules

Drives higher density and bandwidth with hyperscale cloud networking data centers

“Ever increasing compute density and networking bandwidths demand unrelenting quest for lower power, cost and form factor reduction,” said Vijay Janapaty, vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom. “Broadcom’s innovative and highly integrated optical DSPs drive industry leading optical module solutions that meet the roadmap needs of our hyperscale cloud customers.”

“Networking and compute advances continue to push the boundaries of the power, performance and cost of optical modules,” said Adit Narasimha, vice president and general manager of Optoelectronics at Molex. “Molex’s PAM-4 optical modules pair the advantages of Broadcom’s highly integrated DSPs with the high performance of Molex’s SiPh ICs to deliver extremely low power, high performance and cost-effective solutions that will serve the industry’s multi-generational needs.”

https://www.broadcom.com/company/news/product-releases/59716