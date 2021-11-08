Brazil's G8 deploys Infinera for long-haul DWDM

G8 Telecommunications (G8), which operates long-haul and regional networks in Brazil, has deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform on its long-haul DWDM network to increase network capacity to meet the growing needs of enterprises, network operators, and government companies.

G8 has more than 3,000 km of fiber across statess including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, Minas Gerais, and Bahia.

Infinera’s GX G30 platform can be deployed with a 1.2 terabit transponder with individual channels up to 600 Gbps per lambda and the ability to scale to 2.4 terabits in a single rack unit. Infinera says its compact modular solution enables G8 to rapidly modernize its network infrastructure to quickly deliver high optical performance on demand.

“Infinera’s GX solutions provide us with robust solutions that deliver the high capacity we’re looking for on long-distance spans with ease and reliability and seamless operations in existing optical line systems,” said Rogério Fernandes, CTO at G8 Telecommunications. “Deploying Infinera’s solutions on our network doubles the capacity we’re able to offer today across all distances, setting us up for success against our competitors.”

“We are pleased to work closely with G8 and our partner Arsitec to modernize G8’s networks to provide its customers with reliable, high-capacity services to meet the growing bandwidth needs in the region,” said Alexandre Salomão, Infinera Country Manager for Brazil. “By deploying Infinera’s innovative solutions, G8 is well-positioned to deliver fast service activation to its customers and remain competitive in the market.”

