China has formed a secretive Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee with the goal of replacing foreign technology suppliers and boosting local competitors, according to Bloomberg.

The report says the committee has developed an “IT Application Innovation” plan, known as Xinchuang in Chinese, that serves as a whitelist of approved vendors for government and private sector projects in the areas of telecom equipment, data center servers and switches, computing silicon, cloud servicesm and network security.

The list is seen as a direct response to the Entity list developed by the U.S. government of non-trusted Chinese vendors.

