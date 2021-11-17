BlastWave secures remote access with microsegmentation + passwordless MFA

BlastWave, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, unveiled a software-defined perimeter (SDP) solution that combines infrastructure cloaking and passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) for identity-based secure remote network access.

The company's all-in-one "BlastShield" SDP solution aims to protect remote network access from inadvertent and intentional threats for organizations who’ve adopted a zero trust security model. BlastShield uses software-defined microsegmentation without modifications to existing network fabric and hardware to hide on-premise and cloud workloads from outsiders and insider threats. Using passwordless MFA, BlastShield prevents account takeovers while combining the SDP capabilities of asset cloaking to hide an organization’s infrastructure from cyberattacks.

BlastShield can be deployed on virtual machines, cloud, X86 platforms or as a host agent. It utilizes ultra-lightweight, software-based protective gateways and automatically bonds with "peers" to form an invisible peer-to-peer fabric. BlastShield renders protected assets and applications invisible to attackers and cannot be detected by network scanning technologies.

BlastWave says its BlastShield solves the three most critical steps in the cyber kill chain for an attacker: (1) account takeover; (2) lateral movement; and (3) remote access compromise. By disrupting the adversarial decision-making process, the mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to response (MTTR) can be greatly reduced, lowering the cost of a breach and potential for data compromise.

“We took the time to speak with our partners and customers, asking CISOs and CTOs about security attacks and threats they were experiencing and why current solutions were not working," said Tom Sego, Co-Founder and CEO, BlastWave. "Networks are becoming more complicated and diverse. Homes are becoming part of the corporate network, and more devices are getting IP addresses. Cybercriminals love this complexity as they can leverage a wider array of attack vectors. Traditional remote management solutions haven’t kept up with this evolution, which explains the explosion in ransomware and cyber-attacks over the past few years and exodus away from legacy VPNs and flat networks.”

Sego added, “With BlastShield, we apply both a zero trust framework and simplicity for users and administrators to eliminate and reduce human error and the most common threats. As an example, our authentication process is similar to Apple Pay. It's quick, easy and extremely secure for users without the hassle and risk of dealing with passwords."

BlastWave currently has eight customers and dozens of Proof of Concept (PoC) trials.

https://www.blastwave.io/blastshield