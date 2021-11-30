Axiado raises $25 million for AI-driven security processor

Axiado, a start-up based in San Jose, California, raised $25 million for its AI-driven security processor.

The round was led by a private investor and business tycoon Dennis Anthony H. Uy and Series A investor Orbit Venture Partners, and supplemented by a group of individual investors, including Dave Welch, Founder of Infinera, and Dick Kramlich, Chairman Emeritus of New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and General Partner of Green Bay Ventures.

“Axiado’s Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU™) is a new category of processors dedicated for security, and a novel, silicon-based approach to manage critical boot- and run-time security across the entire connected infrastructure. This Series B funding reflects the support from our investors and customers, and it provides Axiado with the runway to launch the TCU™ in the market to address the growing problem of ransomware and cyberattacks,” said Dave Welch Axiado’s Chairman of the Board.

Axiado Corporation also announced today the appointment of Dennis Anthony H. Uy to its Board of Directors. Uy is the Founder and CEO of Converge ICT Solutions based in the Philippines.

Axiado’s Chief Executive Officer Gopi Sirineni says that Series B funding marks also the success of company’s other strategic partnerships. “These partnerships are crucial in helping us to refine the product and to achieve a dynamic product-market fit in the cloud-first markets.”

"Axiado's attention to the control and management plane highlights the critical role it plays in a comprehensive cybersecurity architecture," says Dattatri Mattur, Head of Hardware Engineering of Cisco’s Cloud and Computing Group.

Derek Chamorro, Security Architect at Cloudflare elaborates, ”The cybersecurity industry needs an attestation solution that is server vendor-agnostic and works across the entire cloud infrastructure that is dispersed to multiple locations. Axiado is addressing both of these points."

"As a foundational technology and software security solutions provider who has worked closely with silicon companies in this space, we look forward to enabling the features Axiado is bringing to the market," Sanjoy Maity, Chief Executive Officer at AMI concludes.

https://axiado.com