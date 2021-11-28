AWS re:Invent opens this week - Free Tier increases data transfer allowance

Ahead of this week's AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, AWS Free Tier has expanded the amount of outbound data transfers as follows:

Data Transfer from AWS Regions to the Internet is now free for up to 100 GB of data per month (up from 1 GB per region). This includes Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Elastic Load Balancing, and so forth. The expansion does not apply to the AWS GovCloud or AWS China Regions.

Data Transfer from Amazon CloudFront is now free for up to 1 TB of data per month (up from 50 GB), and is no longer limited to the first 12 months after signup. We are also raising the number of free HTTP and HTTPS requests from 2,000,000 to 10,000,000, and removing the 12 month limit on the 2,000,000 free CloudFront Function invocations per month. The expansion does not apply to data transfer from CloudFront PoPs in China.

AWS also made 2 other significant announcements ahead of its event.

AWS Graviton2 Support for AWS Fargate serverless containers: AWS Graviton2 processors, which are custom-built by AWS using 64-bit Arm Neoverse, are adding support for AWS Fargate with Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS). AWS Fargate is the serverless compute engine for containers on AWS that removes the need to provision, scale, and manage servers. AWS Fargate powered by AWS Graviton2 processors delivers up to 40 percent better price-performance at 20 percent lower cost over comparable Intel x86-based Fargate for containerized applications.

Release 3.0 of the AWS Cloud Adoption Framework (AWS CAF): Serves as a plan for enterprise digital transformation.

