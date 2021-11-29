AWS launches Graviton2, NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs,

AWS announced the general availability of Amazon EC2 G5g instances that extend Graviton2 price-performance benefits to GPU-based workloads including graphics applications and machine learning inference.

In addition to Graviton2 processors, G5g instances feature NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs to provide the best price performance for Android game streaming, with up to 25 Gbps of networking bandwidth and 19 Gbps of EBS bandwidth.

These instances provide up to 30 percent lower cost per stream per hour for Android game streaming than x86-based GPU instances. G5g instances are also ideal for machine learning developers who are looking for cost-effective inference, have ML models that are sensitive to CPU performance, and leverage NVIDIA’s AI libraries.

The new G5g instances are available now, and you can start using them today in the US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), and Asia-Pacific (Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo) Regions in On-Demand, Spot, Savings Plan, and Reserved Instance form.

In addition, AWS announced general availability of Amazon EC2 M6a instances featuring the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, running at frequencies up to 3.6 GHz to offer up to 35 percent price performance versus the previous generation M5a instances. Compared to M5a instances, the new M6a instances offer larger instance size with 48xlarge with up to 192 vCPUs and 768 GiB of memory, enabling more workloads on a single instance. M6a also offers Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) support for workloads that benefit from lower network latency and highly scalable inter-node communication, such as HPC and video processing. Up to 35 percent higher price performance per vCPU versus comparable M5a instances, up to 50 Gbps of networking speed, and up to 40 Gbps bandwidth of Amazon EBS, more than twice that of M5a instances. Instances powered by the AMD EPYC processors are now available in the AWS US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), and Europe (Ireland) Regions as On-Demand, Spot, and Reserved Instance or as part of a Savings Plan.

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/new-amazon-ec2-g5g-instances-powered-by-aws-graviton2-processors-and-nvidia-t4g-tensor-core-gpus/