Australia's Foxtel debuts 4K streaming STB from CommScope

Foxtel, Australia's leading, next-generation subscription television service, will provide subscribers with a new iQ5 streaming set top box from CommScope.

The new STB supports 4K and can be deployed in a subscriber’s home using Wi-Fi, satellite, or a fully integrated hybrid connection.

The iQ5 features a stacked design with a detachable 1TB hard drive so subscribers can record their favorite shows and software enhancements. It also offers streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, Amazon Prime, Vevo and coming soon to the Foxtel platform, Paramount+ and 10Play.

By partnering with CommScope’s Professional Services organization, Foxtel was provided with a fully managed service to design, develop, and deploy their flagship set top box software for iQ5.

“CommScope worked closely together with Foxtel to bring the iQ5 to fruition completion,” said Phil Cardy, Vice President, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. “The success of the iQ5 launch is a testament to the ability of both CommScope and Foxtel leveraging each other’s expertise. Even during these difficult times, CommScope and Foxtel were able to leverage a global team, including a local presence in Australia, to create a highlight effective development project.”

