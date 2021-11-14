AT&T Cybersecurity delivers new managed SASE with Cisco

AT&T is expanding its global, managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) portfolio with a new offering powered by Cisco.

AT&T SASE with Cisco is a converged network and security management solution that connects and protects enterprises with SD-WAN and security capabilities. The service includes expert policy design and configuration, and 24/7 network management.

AT&T SASE with Cisco is immediately available through AT&T Business.

Rupesh Chokshi, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity, states: "As a leading MSSP and trusted advisor, it’s important to provide customers with a choice of managed SASE solutions to meet their unique needs. Through our collaboration with Cisco, we’re offering an integrated, modern solution that addresses the connectivity and security demands of a multi-cloud, network environment while enabling innovation."

Shailaja Shankar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Security Business Group, states: "The shift to remote work has accelerated the need for SASE solutions so that users and devices are secure anywhere they work. The AT&T SASE with Cisco offer will provide customers with an innovative way to gain seamless, secure access to any application, from any location in a way that is straightforward to procure, easy to set up, and simple to use and manage through a single cloud dashboard."

https://cybersecurity.att.com/products/sase-with-cisco