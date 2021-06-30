AT&T and Microsoft launch 5G Azure Edge Zones in Atlanta

AT&T and Microsoft are launching the “Private Preview” of Azure Edge Zone in Atlanta.
The Azure Edge Zones collaboration enables customers to creaste services such as lightweight and rich virtual reality interfaces for everyone from gamers to first responders. Or hyper-precise location tools that will supercharge industrial and warehouse environments.
Most recently, the two companies announced an industry-first collaboration to adopt Microsoft cloud technology for AT&T’s 5G core network workloads.
AT&T to power its network with Microsoft Azure for Operators
AT&T will power its mobile network on Microsoft's Azure for Operators cloud starting with the 5G and migrating existing and future workloads over time. Microsoft will assume responsibility for both software development and deployment of AT&T’s Network Cloud immediately and bring AT&T’s existing network cloud to Azure over the next three years. Financial terms were not disclosed.Under an expanded strategic alliance between the firms, AT&T...