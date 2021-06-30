AT&T and Microsoft launch 5G Azure Edge Zones in Atlanta

AT&T and Microsoft are launching the “Private Preview” of Azure Edge Zone in Atlanta.

The companies are pitching the power of AT&T Network Edge (ANE) capabilities combined with the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

The Azure Edge Zones collaboration enables customers to creaste services such as lightweight and rich virtual reality interfaces for everyone from gamers to first responders. Or hyper-precise location tools that will supercharge industrial and warehouse environments.

Most recently, the two companies announced an industry-first collaboration to adopt Microsoft cloud technology for AT&T’s 5G core network workloads.