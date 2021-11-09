Arista intros 400G Switches at OCP Summit

Arista Networks introduced its next generation of 7050X and 7060X Series switches optimized for 400G networks.

Introduced at OCP 2021, the all new Arista 7388X5 continues the modular system innovation from the 7368X4 and is compliant to the OCP Minipack2 specifications, doubling performance with 30% improved power efficiency. The Arista's 7388X5 shares Meta’s Minipack2 goals of a choice of form factor that supports high density 200G and 400G links. Arista offers a choice of operating systems with enhancements and supports additional use cases with operational efficiency benefits that simplify cloud network designs.

The Arista 7060X5 systems are the highest density 400G options for leaf-spine architectures, offering next-generation performance at the lowest power consumption and leverages the latest Broadcom 25.6Tbps silicon. With up to 64 ports of 400G in 2U, the 7060DX5-64S delivers 10.6Bpps that can be flexibly used in 100G, 200G and 400G environments.

“We are seeing customers of all sizes show interest in the next generation of 400G systems that provide incremental improvements without sacrificing backward compatibility. The Arista 7050X4 and 7358X4 are the latest in the long line of systems built around the Broadcom Trident chipsets that have delivered 20 times the performance increases over the last 10 years,” said Anshul Sadana, Chief Operating Officer at Arista Networks.

The 7050X4 Series 32 x 400G and 7358X4 Series 128 x 100G / 32 x 400G systems enable large enterprise and service provider customers to unlock the potential of 400G.

Arista says the new systems provide a smooth evolution to higher performance without disruption to existing architectures and increase network capacity by 4 times over the previous generation. All parts of the 7358X4 are field replaceable, simplifying deployment and leveraging the same common equipment and modules as the Arista 7368X4 Series, accelerating the migration to 400G data center networks with up to 32 ports of 400G in 4RU with pay-as-you-grow flexibility.

The 7050X4 and 7358X4 feature:

Enhanced network telemetry to detect and address congestion hotspots in real time

Traffic management enhancements tuned for RoCE and NVMEoF workloads

Support for 10G to 400G to ease the transition to higher performance compute

The new 7050X4 and 7358X4 are available in Q1 2022. The 7050X4 is available in a choice of two port configurations supporting 32 ports of 400G OSFP or QSFP-DD in 1RU. The 7358X4 modular system provides a choice of 25G, 100G and 400G ports.

Arista 7060X5 and 7388X5 doubles performance from the 7060X4 and 7368X4 in a choice of form factors:

64 x 400G in 2U fixed or 128 x 200G in 4U modular systems

Increase network radix by a factor of 2 or allow the migration to 200G

The 7388X5 and 7060X5 will be available in 1H 2022, with customer testing currently in progress. Pricing starts at $1800 / 400G.

https://www.arista.com/en/company/news/press-release/13400-pr-20211109



