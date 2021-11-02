Arista expands its OS stack with Network Data Lake

Arista Networks has expanded its EOS software foundation with the introduction of the EOS Network Data Lake (NetDL) and an AI/ML-driven Autonomous Virtual Assist (Arista AVA).
“Arista is entering the third generation of its flagship software stack. Developing a network-based data lake foundation from the ground up on our existing network state database makes Arista EOS NetDL a differentiated network and data-centric operating system. This compelling multi-tenant and multi-modal data stack is future-proof and engineered to enable customer innovation,” stated Ken Duda, Founder and CTO at Arista Networks.
Arista is collaborating with third parties to enable network data driven applications. Key integration examples with NetDL ecosystem alliance partners include: enhanced network segmentation and cloud security integration, Quality of Experience (QoE) with collaboration applications, validated designs and templated deployments, full inventory integration that verifies production devices are accurately tracked, and live chatops/bot integration enabling real-time data consumption and interaction.
https://www.arista.com/en/company/news/press-release/13399-pr-20211102
