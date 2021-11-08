AMD targets the accelerated data center

At a virtual event ahead of this week's Open Compute Project Summit, Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, introduced the company's Instinct MI200 series accelerators for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and provided a preview of the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors.

The 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache, codenamed “Milan-X,” will leverage 3D chiplet packaging technology from TSMC.

AMD also confirmed that Meta will adopt its EPYC processors in its hyperscale data centers supporting Facebook, Instagram and other applications. AMD and Meta worked together to define an open, cloud-scale, single-socket server designed for performance and power efficiency, based on the 3rd Gen EPYC processor.

“We are in a high-performance computing megacycle that is driving demand for more compute to power the services and devices that impact every aspect of our daily lives,” said Dr. Su. “We are building significant momentum in the data center with our leadership product portfolio, including Meta’s adoption of AMD EPYC and the buildout of Frontier, the first U.S. exascale supercomputer which will be powered by EPYC and AMD Instinct processors."





Next up on the AMD roadmap are EPYC processors codenamed “Genoa” and “Bergamo.”

“Genoa” will have up to 96 high-performance “Zen 4” cores produced on optimized 5nm technology, and will support the next generation of memory and I/O technologies with DDR5 and PCIe 5. “Genoa” will also include support for CXL, enabling significant memory expansion capabilities for data center applications. “Genoa” is on track for production and launch in 2022.

“Bergamo” is a high-core count CPU, tailor made for cloud native applications, featuring 128 high performance “Zen 4c” cores. AMD optimized the new “Zen 4c” core for cloud-native computing, tuning the core design for density and increased power efficiency to enable higher core count processors with breakthrough performance per-socket. “Bergamo” comes with all the same software and security features and is socket compatible with “Genoa.” “Bergamo” is on track to ship in the first half of 2023.

