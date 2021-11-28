Allianz commits EUR 1 billion to FTTH in Austria

Allianz Capital Partners reached an agreement with Österreichische Glasfaser-Infrastrukturgesellschaft (öGIG) for the financing of the roll-out of fibre-to-the-home in Austria.

Allianz will provide around one billion euros of equity for the deployment of fibre in Austria in order to be able to connect through öGIG up to one million households to the fibre optic network by 2030. The deal will make öGIG one of the largest fibre network providers in Austria.

öGIG is part of Allianz Group and has been operating as a telecommunications infrastructure company in Austria since 2019. The goal is to provide in particular rural regions with fast fibre internet.

Michael Pfennig, Co-Head of Infrastructure at Allianz Capital Partners (ACP), says: "The Corona pandemic has once again confirmed the importance of fibre. As one of the largest infrastructure investors worldwide, we are delighted to be able to make an important contribution to the digitization in Austria with the long-term pension and insurance capital of our customers and further investors."

https://www.allianzcapitalpartners.com/en/home/media/news/112621-allianz-invests-one-billion-euros-in-roll-out-of-fibre-network-in-austria