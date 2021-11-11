ADVA positions FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 for 400G metro aggregation

ADVA introduced its FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 for 400G metro aggregation.

The FSP 3000 OpenFabric Series combines open 400 Gbps pluggable coherent technology with OTN switching on a blade, enabling client services to be groomed into 400 Gbps wavelengths. The platform features 1200 Gbps interface capacity and supports Ethernet and OTN services from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.

ADVA says the open switchponder card can be added to any network without requiring additional adaptors. In addition, the FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200 can work in multiple operation modes: ADM on a blade, DWDM muxponders, or OTN cross-connect.

“The strain on today’s transport infrastructure is growing like never before. Today’s operators need new solutions that can meet rapidly rising data demand while also driving down costs. That’s why we’ve developed our FSP 3000 OpenFabric1200. It offers a simple way to dramatically increase fiber efficiency by supporting lower-speed service grooming at the network edge. By deploying OpenFabric1200 in ring or hub-and-spoke topologies, operators can significantly reduce switching and cross-connect requirements in the core,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “What’s more, our open Terabit-scale switchponder solution can be easily added to any network.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20211111-adva-launches-new-traffic-grooming-solution-to-reduce-metro-costs