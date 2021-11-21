ADVA has launched a sustainable supplier program as part of its ongoing commitment to radically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The initiative extends ADVA’s holistic sustainability strategy upstream in its supply chain and is a key step towards the company’s production processes becoming completely carbon neutral.

Launched in cooperation with ADVA’s finance platform partner Traxpay, the program involves ADVA offering financial incentives to its suppliers who meet strict criteria for minimizing environmental impact. The scheme also strengthens ADVA’s supply chain at a time of unprecedented logistical challenges, including material shortages and the global semiconductor crisis.

“The sustainable supplier program is another milestone in expanding our environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities and ensuring environmentally friendly supply chain management. Everyone needs to play their part to fight climate change and so we’re rewarding our suppliers who share our dedication to taking urgent action now,” said Klaus Grobe, director, global sustainability, ADVA. “Our commitment to setting and meeting strict emissions targets has made ADVA one of the world’s leading systems vendors when it comes to sustainability. Now we’re also incentivizing our suppliers to prioritize the future and meet the highest standards in the industry for carbon reduction.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20211119-adva-launches-sustainable-supplier-program-to-tackle-co2-emissions