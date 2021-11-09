ADVA adapts its Oscilloquartz timing for Open Compute Time Appliance Project

ADVA launched its OSA 5400 TimeCard, enabling operators of data center network infrastructure and 5G open RAN architectures to achieve highly accurate and reliable distribution and synchronization of time.

The new PCIe card, which is built on the OSA 5400 SyncModule, transforms an open compute server into a precise and stable PTP grandmaster, boundary clock, slave clock or NTP server. The OSA 5400 TimeCard is the market’s first solution developed to the framework of the Open Compute Project’s (OCP) Time Appliance Project (TAP) and enhanced with both PTP and NTP functions. With advanced synchronization capabilities, it solves a key challenge for network operators as they virtualize their infrastructure and replace purpose-built hardware with standard servers.

“Timing in data centers and other open compute cases like 5G open RAN is becoming increasingly crucial as a growing number of applications require new levels of performance. But the sub-microsecond synchronization needed for efficient resource sharing is something that open compute servers often cannot provide. Open compute customers need a way to inject the most advanced synchronization capabilities into their white box hardware. That’s why we’ve engineered our OSA 5400 TimeCard™. It brings our experience in network and application synchronization to open compute servers as well as open RAN equipment, enabling a whole new group of customers to benefit from our unique expertise,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA.

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20211109-adva-timing-card-brings-precise-synchronization-to-open-compute-servers