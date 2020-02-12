ADTRAN reports $138m in Q3 sales, record bookings

ADTRAN reported Q3 revenue of $138.1 million. Earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were a net loss of $10.4 million and earnings per share was a loss of $0.21. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.8 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was a loss of $0.02.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We are experiencing unprecedented demand, highlighted by our record-setting Q3 bookings – up 43% year-over-year. We continue to add new customers, including now three new Tier 1 operators since the beginning of the third quarter. An additional highlight was our 61% year-over-year growth rate in customers deploying our SaaS applications. Finally, we remain extremely excited about our announced proposed combination with ADVA and the synergies we believe it will bring in terms of customer base and product portfolio to further accelerate our growth.”

The company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2021.

https://investors.adtran.com/overview/default.aspx