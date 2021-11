This year is the tenth anniversary of the Open Compute Project, an organization that has advanced the cause of "vanity free" infrastructure for cloud providers. The mission is broadening and the next 10 years will see advances in additional domains. Here is a 2-minute perspective from Rebecca Weekly, Board Chair, Open Compute Project.

https://youtu.be/xeU8WsVscAs

