ZTE launched its new-generation, compact metro edge optical products aimed at supporting 4G/5G/home broadband/enterprise/cloud services with a large-capacity and unified cross connection for the aggregation layer and access layers.

The ZTE optical omni-gateway ZXMP M721 series is a 6U chassis that can support a maximum of 15 service slots. The series can support 80×10G/100G/200G systems and offers a single-subrack cross-connect capacity up to 2.8T.

The series supports ODUk/PKT/VC/OSU unified cross connection and services on demand. The platform can also support rigid isolation of fine-granularity services.

https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/20211014e1.html