Windstream Wholesale brings DWDM to U.S. military bases

Windstream Wholesale Federal will bring diverse, high-bandwidth DWDM services to a number of U.S. military installations. The builds will be lit by the company’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON).

The new fiber connections include pathways to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, completed earlier this year, as well as to the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, and the Philadelphia Navy Yard, both of which are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. Windstream Wholesale Federal currently provides fiber network connections to a number of U.S military installations, including Scott Air Force Base, Mechanicsburg Naval Depot, Fort Knox, and Fort Campbell.

“The Windstream Wholesale network continues to expand to meet the growing data transport needs of our government customers,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “These new fiber builds to U.S. military bases will provide the federal government with vendor diversity, more competitive bids, and customized solutions featuring significantly greater bandwidth, including our market-leading 400 Gigabit services. We are bringing the Windstream Wholesale Fast and Flexible approach to our government agencies.”



