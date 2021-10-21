Windstream and II-VI to develop 400G QSFP-DD pluggables

Windstream Wholesale is working with II-VI to co-develop next-generation, 400G transceivers. The companies said their joint work will:
- Deliver the world’s first high-performance 0 dBm, 400G QSFP-DD coherent pluggable module—making these transceivers compatible with existing and emerging modern ROADM based photonic layers supporting multi-service, multi-layer architectures;
- Significantly increase 400G transceiver density by drastically reducing the size and power demands of 400G pluggables relative to sled-based and even CFP2-based solutions;
- Reduce capex and opex by allowing for direct insertion of high-performance coherent optics into current 400G enabled routers, based on the smaller form factor; and
- Open up a direct technical path for the further evolution IP-over-DWDM with ROADM-based photonic layers, extending the application space beyond simple point-to-point DCI style networks.
“Our partnership with Windstream will fast-track the development of a disruptive 400G transmission technology that builds on our award-winning integrated coherent transmitter and receiver optical subassembly, or IC-TROSA, which itself is based on our advanced and proprietary indium phosphide technology along with our industry leading opto-electronic integration platform,” said Matthias Berger, vice president, coherent technology, II-VI Incorporated. “Indium phosphide is the intrinsic enabler of the 400G transceiver’s high 0 dBm output power yet with low enough power consumption to be uniquely suitable for QSFP-DD.”
An archived webinar panel called “Beyond 400ZR-Expanding the Reach of Pluggable Coherent” is available here:
