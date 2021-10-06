VodafoneZiggo picks RedHat Openstack

VodafoneZiggo will deploy a hybrid cloud platform based on Red Hat OpenShift to unify its application infrastructure in the Netherlands, including its new standalone 5G core. The carrier has selected Red Hat OpenShift as its foundation for cloud-native applications across both the network and the business, with 5G Core as its first deployment. After a successful proof of concept, VodafoneZiggo enlisted Red Hat Consulting to support the production roll out of Red Hat OpenShift and to provide guidance for embracing agile development models like DevSecOps as well as moving to a more open, collaborative culture.





VodafoneZiggo already had a common platform in place for its 4G mobile core and several business applications, built on Red Hat OpenStack Platform.

“Through a flexible, open strategy, Red Hat strives to help service providers be more central to the digital value chain as they navigate changing industry and consumer dynamics. Red Hat helps drive open innovation around real-world needs in the telecommunications industry, bringing many of these innovations in cloud-native networking to Red Hat OpenShift. We are proud to provide VodafoneZiggo with a foundation to support a wide range of 5G use cases whilst helping minimize operational complexities and costs, ultimately powering diverse new services for people and businesses,” states Darrell Jordan-Smith, senior vice president, Industries and Global Accounts, Red Hat.