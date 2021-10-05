VMware's Cross-Cloud service promises agnostic approach

At this week's virtual VMworld 2021, VMware launched new Cross-Cloud services for providing customers with the ability to build, run and better secure apps across any cloud.





VMware Cross-Cloud services is comprised of five core building blocks:

A state-of-the-art platform for building and deploying cloud-native apps;

Cloud infrastructure for operating and running enterprise apps;

Cloud management for monitoring and managing the performance and cost of apps across different clouds;

Security and networking that spans across entire multi-cloud operations to connect and better secure all apps; and,

A digital workspace to empower the distributed workforce along with edge solutions to deploy and manage edge-native apps.

“Multi-cloud is the digital business model for the next 20 years, as entire industries reinvent themselves,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief executive officer, VMware. “It’s no longer about a ‘cloud-first’ approach – it’s about being ‘cloud-smart’. Organizations should have the freedom to choose the ’right’ cloud, based on their strategic business goals. With our cloud-agnostic approach, we are uniquely positioned to meet our customers where they are and take them where they want to go. We give every organization the power to accelerate their innovation and control their own destiny in the multi-cloud era.”







