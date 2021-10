https://youtu.be/mhfFx4_h_74

In this 15 minute video, Brad Booth, Chair and President, the Consortium for On-board Optics (COBO), as well as Principal Network Architect, Azure Hardware & Architecture at Microsoft, gives his perspective on how data center architecture and energy efficiency requirements are driving a new way of thinking about network connections.

Presented virtually at this year's ECOC 2021.