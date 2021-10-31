Vertical Systems: Worldwide Carrier Ethernet port demand recovers

A new research report from Vertical Systems Group finds that demand for Ethernet services is recovering as customers focus on network transformations to accommodate future bandwidth and application requirements. Installations of retail Ethernet services are projected to reach more than four million ports worldwide by 2025.

However, the outlook for revenue growth during this time period is restrained by price compression, delayed customer payments, and supply chain issues.

Currently, the primary challenges to Ethernet growth are market maturity and competition from alternative technologies. The most potentially disruptive alternatives are Managed SD-WAN solutions, Wavelength services, and dark fiber.

https://www.verticalsystems.com/2021/10/27/ethernet-blog2021/