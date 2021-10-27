Verizon Business adds Fortinet to its SD-WAN portfolio

Verizon Business has added Fortinet Secure SD WAN to its global SD WAN offering.

“The quick transition to hybrid and/or remote working models opened new avenues for cyber threat actors,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business. “Solutions like Verizon’s Software Defined Secure Branch with Fortinet add those layers of security that help safeguard your employees, your business and ultimately your customers against cyberattacks.”

Fortinet Secure SD WAN, which integrates SD WAN, firewall, and advanced routing, works with many types of network transports including MPLS, broadband, and wireless.

“Fortinet is committed to supporting our partners and customers with innovative Secure SD WAN technology based on a security-driven networking approach that tightly integrates an organization’s network infrastructure and security architecture,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “By leveraging Fortinet Secure SD WAN, Verizon enables organizations to take a ‘work from anywhere’ approach to their network and security to support remote and hybrid workforces.”



