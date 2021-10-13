Vantage Data Centers builds in Johannesburg, SA

Vantage Data Centers has begun construction of its first African campus in Johannesburg, South Africa.





The expansion program leverages a US$1 billion investment from existing financial partners.





The carrier-neutral Johannesburg campus will consist of three facilities across 30 acres (12 hectares) with 650,000 square feet (60,000 square meters) of data center space once fully developed. The first phase of the campus, slated for completion in the summer of 2022, will include a 16MW building.





Vantage is pursuing sustainable construction practices such as offering renewable energy options, limiting carbon footprints and maintaining energy efficient operations with an industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE).



