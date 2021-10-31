UPC Poland picks Juniper for PTX10008 core router

UPC Poland, Liberty Global’s largest revenue-generating operation in Central and Eastern Europe and Poland’s largest cable TV operator, selected Juniper to provide a new, 400G-ready network to power its UPC Poland’s international core infrastructure. UPC Poland’s network provides broadband internet, digital television, mobile and digital telephony (VoIP) services to millions of consumers and a range of 1 Gbps business voice and data services.

The deployment features Juniper's latest generation PTX10008 Series Router. The first network node has already been successfully deployed in Poznan, with another in Warsaw to follow. A further three nodes will then be rolled out to create a nationwide infrastructure to underpin UPC Poland’s digital transformation.

“Increasingly, service providers need to balance cost, capacity and performance with sustainability factors in their networks. UPC Poland’s deployment demonstrates that less can be more with intelligent solutions that combine physical and virtual innovations to deliver the dynamic, responsible network of the future,” stated Brendan Gibbs, Vice-President Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks.







