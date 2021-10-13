Telstra deploys Infinera’s Coherent 800G across 2,940-km subsea cable

Telstra has deployed Infinera’s coherent 800G solution across a dispersion-managed subsea cable between Hong Kong and Singapore, a segment that spans 2,940 kilometers.

The deployment uses Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent technology on its GX Series Compact Modular Platform, enabling a 45% increase in capacity over previous-generation technology and 20 times the original design capacity of the cable.

Infinera said its ICE6 solution, which offers highly granular baud rate configuration, long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), and Nyquist subcarriers, helps network providers to get the most out of their dispersion-managed subsea cables.

“Telstra designed and deployed its dispersion-managed cable, EAC-2A1, long before coherent transmission was developed. The success of our ICE6 trial illustrates that we can successfully upgrade our existing cable systems to meet growing bandwidth demands,” said David Robertson, Executive International Networks & IT at Telstra. “This success was the driving force behind selecting ICE6. With Infinera’s 800G solution, we can significantly increase capacity on all segments of our network across our new modern and legacy cables globally. Building new cables is expensive so getting the most out of them using the latest technology means we can meet our customers’ ever-increasing capacity and resilience needs at the right price point.”





“The success of this trial with Telstra and its decision to deploy ICE6 emphasize the innovative technology, capability, and value of ICE6, which demonstrated its ability to deliver scalable capacity across a challenging legacy cable,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “As subsea operators look to protect their subsea network infrastructure investment, deploying proven solutions that quickly and cost-effectively enable accelerated service turn-up will be critical to meet increasing customer demands.

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/telstra-deploys-infinera-coherent-800g-solution-across-dispersion-managed-subsea-cable