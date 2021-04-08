Telenor deploys 5G xHaul transport with Cisco and NEC

Telenor has selected NEC and Cisco to deploy 5G xHaul transport networks in Norway and Denmark.
Cisco will supply its NCS 540 series as the cell site router and NEC will provide value added services to implement an architecture that enables flexible and highly scalable end-to-end IP/MPLS networks with bandwidth that can support the high-capacity and low-latency communication required by 5G.
“As a One-stop Network Integrator, NEC takes a customer-first approach, providing optimal solutions that match individual requirements based on our best-of-breed ecosystem, consisting of NEC's own products and those from industry-leading partners such as Cisco. We are excited to contribute to the advancement of Telenor's 5G network evolution,” said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.
NEC and Cisco partner on 5G IP transport
NEC and Cisco announced a Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA) to expand their partnership for accelerating the deployment of innovative 5G IP transport network solutions worldwide.
NEC has been a Cisco Gold Partner for over two decades.
Under the agreement, the companies will jointly drive new business opportunities for 5G. NEC group companies will work closely with Cisco to complement NEC’s ecosystem with optimized IP metro/access transport and edge cloud computing solutions. Cisco will support NEC’s customer engagements by offering best-in-class products, proposals and execution support.
The companies said they will strive to further enhance their joint solution portfolio and to optimize regional activities for advancing the digital transformation of customers across the globe.
"We believe 5G is fueling the internet for the future, and accelerating our customers’ digital transformations," said Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. "Together with NEC, we are creating a powerful force to drive the critical changes needed in networking infrastructure to carry the internet into the next decade."