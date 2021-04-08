Telenor deploys 5G xHaul transport with Cisco and NEC

Telenor has selected NEC and Cisco to deploy 5G xHaul transport networks in Norway and Denmark.

Cisco will supply its NCS 540 series as the cell site router and NEC will provide value added services to implement an architecture that enables flexible and highly scalable end-to-end IP/MPLS networks with bandwidth that can support the high-capacity and low-latency communication required by 5G.

“As a One-stop Network Integrator, NEC takes a customer-first approach, providing optimal solutions that match individual requirements based on our best-of-breed ecosystem, consisting of NEC's own products and those from industry-leading partners such as Cisco. We are excited to contribute to the advancement of Telenor's 5G network evolution,” said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.