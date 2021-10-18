TelcoDR announces $1 billion Telco Transformation Fund

TelcoDR announced a $1 billion Telco Transformation Fund to support the strategic acquisition, development and cloudification of software products for the telco market. Acquired assets will be overseen and operated by

Skyvera, a subsidiary of TelcoDR, will oversee and operate assets acquired by the fund. Industry veteran Matt Taylor will lead Skyvera.

In addition, TelcoDR has announced the acquisition of a number of assets from telco software company Zephyrtel. These assets will be integrated into TelcoDR’s growing portfolio of telco software products and will be operated by Skyvera. Skyvera will provide customers of acquired companies ongoing support, product innovation, and a path to leverage public cloud-native software, allowing them to unlock all the benefits that this revolutionary technology provides.

“With my Telco Transformation Fund, I’m building a library of software products purpose-built for the public cloud,” added Danielle Royston, TelcoDR founder and CEO, and telecom’s leading public cloud evangelist. “I’m thrilled to welcome the Zephyrtel customers to Skyvera, and I’m eager to continue to help accelerate CSPs’ move to the public cloud.”

https://www.telcodr.com/