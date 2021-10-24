Swiss operator Sunrise UPC consolidates OSS with Nokia

Sunrise UPC Communications AG has deployed Nokia’s Digital Operations software to modernize and consolidate its Operations Support Systems (OSS) for existing services and new IoT and 5G-era services, like network slicing.

Nokia claims Digital Operations software provides Sunrise UPC with an Open API catalog-driven fulfillment solution that eliminates silo-based network management and enables agile product launches by leveraging 5G and IoT technology to reduce time-to-market by up to 50 percent.





Working in tandem with Nokia’s Converged Charging software, Sunrise UPC and Nokia are utilizing joint continuous integration or continuous delivery (CICD) deployment and testing framework to further increase productivity and prepare for future IoT and 5G services.

Nokia’s fulfillment solution modernizes OSS catalog, inventory, order management and provisioning, with pre-integrated processes for end-to-end automation.

Fabio Pellegrino, VP, IT Platform Delivery at Sunrise UPC, said: “Nokia’s OSS solution eliminates silos within our network to greatly increase the speed at which we can deploy new IoT and 5G services. We look forward to the increased flexibility this solution provides as we move into the 5G-era.”