São Paulo's Open X selects IP Infusion + Edgecore





Open X, a network operator based in São Paulo, Brazil, selected IP Infusion’s disaggregated solution based on the OcNOS network operating system and combined with Edgecore Networks switches to extend its 100G backbone infrastructure.

OcNOS is a modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS, PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

"The disaggregation between software and hardware is the future of networks. With this new way to deploying our network environment we have the right to choose our software and hardware options instead of settling with vendor lock. That is, as the backbones evolve, we can choose the best software that meets our demands over time through the full support of IP Infusion and its OcNOS network operating system," said Renato Ornelas, President, Open X. “We are totally satisfied with the high-quality software development provided by IP Infusion, which met the unique needs of Open X. Plus, Open Globe, our service integrator, provided crucial support starting from fully support at the Proof-of-Concept stage to having the agility in the solution delivery time.”

“Open X was able to expand its network capacity seamlessly and to take advantage of the benefits of open networking, including technology choices and lower total cost of ownership. With the IP Infusion and Edgecore solution, they were able to be agile and scalable during the start of the pandemic when bandwidth requirements skyrocketed,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion.



