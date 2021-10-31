Rockport unveils switchless data center architecture

Rockport Networks, a start-up based in Ottawa, has launched a new switchless data center network architecture optimized for performance-intensive computing workloads including HPC, AI and ML.

Rockport is leverages innovative software and data-routing techniques. The central idea is that the network switching function is distributed to endpoint devices rather than being centralized at a switch. In this way, all of the devices function as switching nodes in the network. The Rockport Switchless Network is a distributed interconnect that uses standard plug-and-play Ethernet interface.





The Rockport Network Operating System (rNOS) runs on an FPGA-based network interface card, with all network switching function fully offloaded from the compute cores and server operating system. The rNOS enables the network to self-discover, self-configure and self-heal. It adaptively aggregates the bandwidth of multiple parallel network paths, drawing from 300 Gbps of available network capacity.

The node-to-node switching is based on a pre-wired topology that leverages a passive optical cabling hub called the Rockport SHFL. Rockport says its SHFL eliminates months of wiring work and lets end users to build sophisticated supercomputing network architectures in a fraction of the time of switched networks. The Rockport SHFL is available in multiple versions to help simply scale out networks.

Rockport claims its Switchless Network design can deliver predictable performance improvements of more than 3X that of centralized switch-intensive networks. By eliminating switches, the architecture also frees up rackspace that can now be utilized for additional compture and storage resources.

“Rockport was founded based on the fact that switching, and networking in general, is extremely complicated. Over the years, this complexity has forced organizations to make tradeoffs when it comes to performance at scale, so we decided to make it simpler,” said Doug Carwardine, CEO and co-founder, Rockport Networks. “We made it our mission to get data from a source to a destination faster than other technologies. Removing the switch was crucial to achieve significant performance advantages in an environmentally and commercially sustainable way.”

“When the root of the problem is the architecture, building a better switch just didn’t make sense,” said Matt Williams, CTO, Rockport Networks. “With sophisticated algorithms and other purpose-built software breakthroughs, we have solved for congestion, so our customers no longer need to just throw bandwidth at their networking issues. We’ve focused on real-world performance requirements to set a new standard for what the market should expect for the fabrics of the future.”

The Rockport Switchless Network is being deployed by customers including the University of Texas’ Advanced Computing Center (TACC). The company is also working with industry organizations including Ohio State University (OSU) to contribute to performance-intensive networking standards.

https://rockportnetworks.com







