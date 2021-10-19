Ribbon supplies IP + DWDM to Colorado-based Viaero

Viaero Wireless and Viaero Fiber Networks, which serve communities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming, selected Ribbon's suite of integrated IP and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solutions. The Ribbon solution deployed by Viaero supports 1 Gigabit (G) and 10G aggregation over 200G optical transport that is easily scalable to 400G. In addition to its advanced support of Layer 1 through Layer 3 transport, Ribbon IP Optical solutions also provide network performance monitoring; analytics; fiber health management with an automated (Optical Time Domain Reflectometry) OTDR; and service level agreement (SLA) management.

Ribbon's solution suite, which includes Neptune (MPLS transport), Apollo (DWDM transport), and Muse (Domain Control), provide Viaero with an optimized IP and optical solution that enables significant increased network capacity in an efficient manner.





"We are committed to delivering reliable, affordable services that keep our customers connected regardless of where they are within the world," said Ron Christensen, President of Viaero Fiber Networks. "Enhancing our fiber transport with Ribbon allows us to dramatically increase our network capacity and expand our offerings and services. Ribbon was the clear choice for this upgrade and will provide Layer 1 through Layer 3 transport along with a single network management solution."

"We are extremely pleased to support Viaero and their rapidly expanding fiber network," said Sam Bucci, EVP & General Manager, IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "Our integrated IP Optical solutions have the multi-service edge capabilities required to support 5G X-haul and broadband backhaul, not only giving Viaero the improved speed and efficiency they need, but also the agility and performance required to capture and grow new revenue streams."



