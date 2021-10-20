Qualcomm's ultraBAW filters extend RF for 5G and Wi-Fi up to 7 GHz

Qualcomm introduced ultraBAW RF filter technology for 5G and Wi-Fi bands up to 7 GHz. Radio frequency (RF) filters isolate radio signals from the different spectrum bands that phones use to receive and transmit information.

Qualcomm said the new ultraBAW RF filters, which extends and expands the company's existing ultraSAW portfolio, will be especially useful for providing access to sub-7 GHz spectrum in next-generation mobile devices, laptops, as well as numerous solutions for Automotive, IoT, and industrial applications to benefit from 5G and Wi-Fi co-existence, leading to enhanced performance and power efficiency indoors and outdoors. While Qualcomm ultraSAW covers low-band frequencies from 600 MHz to 2.7 GHz, the Qualcomm ultraBAW covers the range from 2.7 to 7.2 GHz, expanding mid-band connectivity up to sub-7 GHz. Qualcomm ultraBAW also supports ultra-wide channels of up to 300 MHz, and co-existence for 5G and/or Wi-Fi networks, enabling faster downloads and uploads.

“Our new generation RF filter solutions are crucial in the expansion of 5G beyond mobile. We’ve seen tremendous success with our Qualcomm ultraSAW technology for sub-3 GHz, and now with Qualcomm ultraBAW we’re able to offer superior performance up to 7 GHz,” says Christian Block, senior vice president and general manager, RFFE, QUALCOMM Germany RFFE GmbH. “Qualcomm Technologies is working with industry-leading OEMs to develop the next generation of connected devices, allowing consumers to seamlessly enjoy peak performance from 5G NR and Wi-Fi networks, wherever they’re streaming videos, downloading files, or enjoying extended reality experiences.”

https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2021/10/20/qualcomm-announces-new-rf-filter-technology-enable-next-generation-5g-and