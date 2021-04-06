Prosimo enhances App Transit for multi-cloud environments

Prosimo, a start-up that offers an Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments, released new advanced App Transit features that builds on the platform's four core capabilities — Transit, Application Performance, Secure Access, and Observability.

App Transit’s latest features include:

Fastlane — dynamically optimizes performance for latency-sensitive and business-critical applications and lets teams deploy new Edge points of presence (PoPs) and apply optimization techniques for specific applications in minutes.

— dynamically optimizes performance for latency-sensitive and business-critical applications and lets teams deploy new Edge points of presence (PoPs) and apply optimization techniques for specific applications in minutes. Autonomous Transit — dynamically adapts to performance issues seen in app-to-app networks in your infrastructure and recommends infrastructure expansion, performance, or latency improvements, all driven through data.

— dynamically adapts to performance issues seen in app-to-app networks in your infrastructure and recommends infrastructure expansion, performance, or latency improvements, all driven through data. Dynamic Compliance — automatically inserts additional user measures based on dynamic & behavioral risk profiles to ensure industry-specific, local, and international compliance requirements are met.

— automatically inserts additional user measures based on dynamic & behavioral risk profiles to ensure industry-specific, local, and international compliance requirements are met. Seamless connectivity for cloud-native services — including AWS S3, RedShift, Azure blob, Google Big Query, and more, providing scalable, secure, and repeatable connectivity between workloads and cloud services.

“The AXI Platform’s initial focus was to deliver the outcomes that enterprises care about by combining networking, performance, security, observability, and cost-management into a single integrated infrastructure stack. The latest release takes this strategy much further to include Fastlane and Autonomous decision-making, all driven by high-quality data. This enables our customers to accelerate their path towards fully achieving Autonomous Multi-Cloud Networking,” stated Ramesh Prabagaran, co-founder and CEO at Prosimo.

https://prosimo.io/

