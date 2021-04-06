Prosimo enhances App Transit for multi-cloud environments

Prosimo, a start-up that offers an Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments, released new advanced App Transit features that builds on the platform's four core capabilities — Transit, Application Performance, Secure Access, and Observability.
App Transit’s latest features include:
- Fastlane — dynamically optimizes performance for latency-sensitive and business-critical applications and lets teams deploy new Edge points of presence (PoPs) and apply optimization techniques for specific applications in minutes.
- Autonomous Transit — dynamically adapts to performance issues seen in app-to-app networks in your infrastructure and recommends infrastructure expansion, performance, or latency improvements, all driven through data.
- Dynamic Compliance — automatically inserts additional user measures based on dynamic & behavioral risk profiles to ensure industry-specific, local, and international compliance requirements are met.
- Seamless connectivity for cloud-native services — including AWS S3, RedShift, Azure blob, Google Big Query, and more, providing scalable, secure, and repeatable connectivity between workloads and cloud services.
“The AXI Platform’s initial focus was to deliver the outcomes that enterprises care about by combining networking, performance, security, observability, and cost-management into a single integrated infrastructure stack. The latest release takes this strategy much further to include Fastlane and Autonomous decision-making, all driven by high-quality data. This enables our customers to accelerate their path towards fully achieving Autonomous Multi-Cloud Networking,” stated Ramesh Prabagaran, co-founder and CEO at Prosimo.
https://prosimo.io/
Prosimo, which offers an Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments, announced a partnership with Google Cloud.Specifically, Prosimo will deliver edge networking with built in Zero Trust Security and performance stack on Google Cloud with Anthos, and will leverage Google Cloud capabilities like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as Google’s and its...
It’s all about the application experience. In this video, Mehul Patel, Head of Marketing at Prosimo, discusses the important factors in delivering application experience with today’s infrastructure, including application security, speed, and the overall cost.https://youtu.be/H8cuTyjI6KQ Prosimo targets secure app delivery with multi-cloud networkingTuesday, April 06, 2021 Prosimo, SD-WAN, Silicon Valley Prosimo,...
Prosimo, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, emerged from stealth to unveil its Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments. The platform is positioned for multi-cloud networking, Zero Trust with Identity Aware Proxy, app micro-segmentation, access to lift-and-shift VMware on AWS, Azure or GCP, app-infrastructure modernization for Kubernetes and service mesh apps, and etc. Promiso,...
https://youtu.be/58YMebmBJwMProsimo, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, has launched its Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for ensuring secure application experiences across multi-cloud environments.In this 40-minute presentation, Nehal Bhau, Co-founder & CTO, Prosimo, shares his insights on the SD-WAN market, Prosimo's vertically integrated stack and its method to leverage the global infrastructure of the top...