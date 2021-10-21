ProLabs offers 100G EDFAMUX & QSFP28 PAM4 DWDM transceivers

ProLabs introduced a new long range 80km DWDM solution by pairing its 100G erbium-doped fiber amplified multiplexer (EDFAMUX) with QSFP28 PAM4 DWDM 2x50G transceivers.

The EDFAMUX is an all-in-one solution that includes the multiplexer, EDFA, and dispersion compensator in a 1 rack unit (1RU) 19" package, reducing space and patch complexity while adding the ability to reconfigure as needed.When paired with the DWDM PAM4 transceivers that require dispersion compensation for reaches beyond 5km, the system is capable of DWDM signals up to 80km across channels 29 to 59.

"By including the EDFA and dispersion compensator in the multiplexer, network operators can optimize rack space and simplify PAM4 DWDM deployments," said Ray Hagen, Global Product Line Manager at ProLabs. "The saved rack space can be used for additional bandwidth-increasing components, while the EDFAMUX simplifies the DWDM run via its web- and console-configuration and network agnostic physical layer package."

ProLabs' new 80km DWDM long range solutions are coded for full feature compatibility in environments with systems from Cisco, Juniper, Arista, etc.

