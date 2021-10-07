Pluribus nets $20 million to advance its distributed cloud networking

Pluribus Networks announced $20 million in new funding for its solutions for distributed cloud networking and SDN automation.

Pluribus said it will use the financing to bolster R&D for multiple new product initiatives along with sales and marketing resources that will further accelerate the company’s penetration into the distributed cloud market, while supporting expansion into adjacent sectors.

“With such pronounced momentum of cloud infrastructure towards distributed data center architectures, Pluribus is uniquely positioned to address a number of multi-site data centers, edge computing and metro use cases by providing networks that are highly distributed and perform at scale. The recent thorough due diligence and investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, along with the strong support of our existing investors, is an affirmation of our technology, vision and market position,” said Kumar Srikantan, Pluribus Networks, president and chief executive officer.

The new funding round was led by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. This adds to Pluribus’ existing portfolio of top-tier investors, including Ericsson, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Temasek, Menlo Ventures, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Data Collective Venture Capital and Mohr Davidow. Prior to this financing round, Pluribus had previously raised $125 million in funding

https://www.pluribusnetworks.com/