PEACE subsea cable lands in Marseille

The new PEACE (Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe) submarine cable has landed on the shores of Marseille.

Orange, acting as the landing party for the PEACE cable in France has successfully completed the landing of the PEACE system in Marseille, will supply and operate the cable landing station. Orange is also responsible for extending the PEACE System to one of Marseille’s major data centers where the submarine line terminal equipment is located.

“We are glad to have successfully completed this operation with our affiliate Orange Marine today who managed the shore-end landing. For Orange, having capacity on PEACE will provide greater route diversity, improved connection security and guaranteed support for increased capacity across all regions in the Indian Ocean zone, particularly La Réunion and Mayotte, especially reducing its dependency on the EASSy cable which links Djibouti to South Africa” says Jean-Luc Vuillemin, Executive Vice President of International Networks at Orange.

