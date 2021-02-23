Padtec records best quarter in 5 year as DWDM sales soar

Padtec reported gross operating revenue of R$205.7 million for the first half of 2021 representing a growth of 63.7% compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of the year, operating revenue totaled R$ 119.6 million – an increase of 38.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 86.3% compared to the same period last year.

It was the company’s best quarterly result in the last five years, contributing to its good performance in the half-year and realizing the growth ambitions of its operations in Brazil and abroad.

Notably, DWDM recorded a growth of 75.6% in its revenue in the first six months, compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first half of the year, Padtec also recorded an improvement in EBITDA, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of R$ 36 million – triple the amount recorded in the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBTIDA (that disregards non-recurring events) reached R$ 21.1 million, with a margin of 13.6% – an increase of 9 percentage points. Gross margin was 35.5% (an increase of 3 percentage points), maintaining the same level as in recent quarters and reinforcing the profitability of the company’s businesses despite the exchange rate fluctuation between the periods.

Carlos Raimar, Padtec’s CEO, states that the company intends to continue investing in the development of quality products with cutting-edge technology, in addition to expanding its leadership in the Brazilian market and significantly expanding its international presence. “The change in the dynamics of the Brazilian telecommunications market, with the accelerated adoption of fiber optic networks for residential and corporate applications, is now being replicated in other countries in Latin America. It is, without a doubt, an opportunity to expand our business in these regions”, highlights the executive. “In addition, the prospect of activating 5G mobile networks in Brazil should generate a strong push to build communication networks across the country, both by operators – already active in the mobile segment – and by regional providers. To support 5G, investment in high-capacity optical networks should significantly increase the demand for DWDM equipment, benefiting our direct customers and their users and paving the way for a society with more connectivity and quality in data services”, adds Raimar.

https://www.padtec.com.br/en/padtec-ends-the-first-half-of-2021-with-growth-of-63-7/