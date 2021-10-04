PacketFabric acquires RStor

PacketFabric has acquired privately-held RStor, a cloud-based provider of data mobility solutions based in Saratoga, California. Financial terms were not disclosed.

RSTOR offers a cloud-based object storage and data mobility system.

PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates on-demand connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection across the globe.

“Data is the currency of digital business success. The agility and velocity of data in motion is key to unlocking its value,” said PacketFabric CEO Dave Ward. “But optimal data mobility across a cloud-based architecture requires two key ingredients–an agile network and super-positioned data infrastructure. By integrating RSTOR’s storage infrastructure and data mobility technology at the edge of PacketFabric’s carrier-class Network as a Service platform, we can help enterprises build an agile and high-performance cloud data core.”

“RSTOR has built and grown its business around the idea of allowing customers to control their data as they transition from on-premises to hybrid and then multi-cloud architectures,” said RSTOR Founder and CEO Giovanni Coglitore. “PacketFabric’s on-demand, low-latency network has been a foundational element in our solution, allowing RSTOR the agility and cost-efficiency in moving data into, out of, and between clouds. The complete integration between our data mobility cloud and PacketFabric’s network platform is the logical step in our journey to maximize the value that our customers are already enjoying.”